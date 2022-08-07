the unusual requests of the artists to the dressing room







Rock in Rio Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Beer pong tables, underwear, masseuses, red roses and more are among the orders for the 2022 edition.

Music festivals and concerts in general represent a unique experience for the public. On the other hand, the backstage of these events tends to be much less relaxed and the atmosphere is different. An issue that always causes controversy is the requests and demands of the artists about the dressing rooms. In Rock in Rio it would be no different.

On Thursday, 5th, Ingrid Berger, who has worked at the festival for over 20 years, gave an interview to G1 and revealed the unusual requests of celebrities who will perform at this year’s edition. Known as the “artists’ nanny”, she is in charge of coordinating the musicians’ dressing rooms.

Armas e Rosas

According to her, the band is one of the most complicated attractions. This is what the group has been performing at the festival for years, that is, they have become specialists in high demands. In 2022, it’s the rock group’s fifth time at the festival.

“Guns N’ Roses is a band that suddenly enters the stage, then doesn’t. It’s a bit complicated to manage. I never know what’s going to happen. So I’m always on the back foot”, he revealed.

Among the band’s requests are 12 dressing rooms, 250 towels, two masseuses and red and white roses. “I think Guns N’ Roses is the example of the rock band, right? It’s complex. It’s a lot of people, it’s a band, it’s a whole”, he adds.

Post Malone and Dua Lipa

Unlike the rock band, Ingrid revealed that Post Malone and Dua Lipa were less demanding with the demands. “This year Post Malone and Dua Lipa asked for a beer pong table. It’s something they play with a beer glass and a ping pong ball,” she says.

In addition, she comments that this edition has more vegan and restrictive artists in terms of food. “This year we have a lot of vegans, a lot of people with allergies. One doesn’t eat onions, the other is gluten free, the other is lactose intolerant”, she adds. Another common demand is underwear, such as socks and underwear.

Iron Maiden

About the rock band, the coordinator was very brief and revealed that the group is one of the attractions that give the team less work. “Super cool, gentleman, no trouble,” she praises her.