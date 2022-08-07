These are the prices of the New Honda HR-V

New Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

Honda launched in Brazil the new generation of the HR-V. This SUV arrives in the country with a new look. In addition, the vehicle has a renewed and more technological interior. costing from BRL 142,500O new Honda HR-V will compete with compact and mid-size SUVs that are similarly priced. Two versions of the model can already be reserved.

New Honda HR-V
The new generation of the Honda HR-V will be sold here in four different versions (Photo: Disclosure / Honda)

New Honda HR-V will cost between R$142,500 and R$184,500

This new SUV from the Japanese company will be sold here in Brazil with two different engine options. Meanwhile, the line will consist of four different versions. Two of these options will be equipped with a 1.5 aspirated engine. O Honda HR-V 1.5 EX Honda SENSING will be costing from BRL 142,500.

already the HR-V 1.5 EXL Honda SENSING will cost from BRL 149,900. These two versions are already on pre-order. Meanwhile, the more expensive models can only be booked during the October. In this case, the HR-V 1.5 Turbo Advance will have a starting price of BRL 176,800.

Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

Already the price of HR-V 1.5 Turbo Touring part of BRL 184,500. As you can see, the new Honda HR-V will be able to compete with both more expensive versions of some compact SUVs and with some medium SUVs. A Jeep Compass Longitude, for example, starts at R$177,309. The Toyota Corolla Cross XRE starts at R$171,990.

O new HR-V will be produced at the Itirapina-SP plant. This model measures 4,330 mm long (4,385 mm on more expensive versions), 1,590 mm high and 1,790 mm wide. The HR-V has the same look as the versions sold in other countries. The versions have their differences. The wide front grille can come with horizontal bars.

New Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

In this case, these are versions with 1.5 aspirated engine. Meanwhile, the piece with beehive shape and with gloss black details will only be present in versions with 1.5 Turbo engine. Meanwhile, the situation is reversed when we talk about lower grid. the drawing of bumper also changes.

Meanwhile, the internal frame of the high beam block of the full LED headlamps (available on all versions) comes with chrome finish on version Touring. This part in the other versions is in the black color. The rear brings LED flashlights linked by a bar. O top of the line model brings a slash with finishing smoked.

Interior and standard equipment

New Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

the inside of Honda HR-V has been reworked. A detail that draws attention is the panel, which now has a modern design. Something that has already been common in Honda. Here you will find some tech items, such as eight-inch multimedia center. No wires are needed to connect with Android Auto (or Apple CarPlay).

As you can see below, the car can still come with a seven-inch instrument panel, automatic digital air conditioning (with output to the rear seats) and other items. Remembering that the car, which adopted an SUV-coupe style in this generation, has a wheelbase that measures 2,610 mm it is a trunk with capacity for 354 liters.

Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

This car comes standard with:

  • HR-V 1.5 aspirated EX Honda SENSING = six airbags, reversing camera, lane keeping assistant, stability and traction control, Lane Watch, 17-inch aluminum wheels, automatic digital air conditioning (with outputs for the rear seats), eight-inch multimedia center, LED headlights with DRL and others;
  • HR-V 1.5 aspirated EXL Honda SENSING = items from the above version + leather seats, leather steering wheel (and with Paddle Shifts), LED fog lights, rear parking sensors and others;
  • New HR-V 1.5 Turbo Advance = version items + induction cell phone charger, instrument panel with seven-inch screen, dual zone air conditioning, front parking sensors, rain sensor, My Honda Connect and among others;
  • HR-V 1.5 Turbo Touring = version items + automatic opening and closing of the trunk (with proximity sensor), electrically adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start and gloss black accents on the body moldings

Motorization

New Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

The versions of new Honda HR-V that will be offered at this first moment will be equipped with a 1.5 DI i-VTEC 16V Flex. The booster of the most affordable versions can generate 126 hp of maximum power and 15.8 kgfm of maximum torque. The transmission is a CVT-type automatic.

The more complete versions will come equipped with a motor 1.5 DI VTEC Turbo Flex 16Vwhich can yield a power of 177 hp and a torque of 24.5 kgfm. This engine will be coupled to a CVT-type automatic transmission (with Paddle Shifts). Remembering that the versions advance and Touring will go on pre-sale in the month of October.

