These were the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil in July (2022)

VW Gol (Photo: Publicity/VW)

Sales of 0km vehicles closed the month of July on a high. According to Fenabrave, the market recorded an increase of 2.20% compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, the VW Goal became the best-selling car in Brazil again. The Chevrolet Tracker was the best-selling SUV. See the ranking of 50 best-selling cars in Brazil in July 2022.

See what were the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil in July 2022

During the past month, were marketed 169,093 new vehicles (counting passenger cars and light commercial vehicles). This number represented an increase of 2.20% compared to the month of June, when they were sold 165,455 units. Regarding the month of July 2021, the increase was 4.13%.

Between the beginning of January and the end of July, 1,020,511 units. This represents a drop in 12.70% compared to the same period last year. Fenabrave also revealed which were the best-selling cars of the month of July. Who led this ranking was the VW Goalhad 11,925 units sold.

SEE TOO

The German hatch, which will no longer be sold this year, is again the best-selling after almost eight years. In second position was Fiat Strada. The pickup made in Betim-MG had 10,897 units. As a result, the model reached the mark of 61,942 units sold throughout the year, that is, it leads the accumulated sales ranking.

Just behind the two vehicles above, in the third position, is the Chevrolet Onix. The compact made in Gravataí-RS had 8,837 units registered. Meanwhile, Brazil’s best-selling passenger car in 2022 is the Hyundai HB20. In this month of July, the hatch of the South Korean company was in the fourth position of the general sales ranking.

the car had 8,156 units commercialized. Now, who closes the top 5 of this ranking of the 50 best-selling cars in the country in July is Chevrolet Onyx Plushad 8,135 units commercialized. The model was the best seller in its category. Now, the most sold medium sedan in Brazil was the Toyota Corolla (4,035 units).

SUVs and pickups

The best-selling SUV in Brazil during the month of July was the Chevrolet Tracker. This car ended the month with 5,998 units commercialized. With this number, the car was in seventh position in the overall ranking of the month. Right behind him is the Fiat Pulsehad 5,300 copies registered.

already the Nissan Kicks was the third best-selling SUV in the country. This car had 5,221 units sold during the month. The best-selling compact SUV in Brazil in the year is the VW T-Crosswhich ended the month with 3,535 registrations.

Another SUV that stands out is the Jeep Compass. were licensed 4,402 units of this vehicle, which is the best-selling medium SUV in Brazil in 2022, in the last month. Finally, the Fiat Toro (4,333 units) and the Toyota Hilux (4,122 units) were the highlights in their respective categories.

See here the complete ranking of the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil in the month of July (according to Fenabrave)

1st – Volkswagen Gol = 11,925 units

2nd – Fiat Strada = 10,897 units

3rd – Chevrolet Onix = 8,837 units

4th – Hyundai HB20 = 8,156 units

5th – Chevrolet Onix Plus = 8,135 units

6th – Fiat Argo = 6,103 units

7th – Chevrolet Tracker = 5,998 units

8th – Fiat Pulse = 5,300 units

9th – Nissan Kicks = 5,221 units

10th – Hyundai Crete = 5,125 units

11th – VW Voyage = 4,776 units

12th – Renault Kwid = 4,489 units

13th – Jeep Compass = 4,402 units

14th – Fiat Toro = 4,333 units

15th – Jeep Renegade = 4,264 units

16th – Toyota Hilux = 4,122 units

17th – Toyota Corolla = 4,035 units

18th – Fiat Cronos = 3,829 units

19th – Toyota Corolla Cross = 3,614 units

20th – VW T-Cross = 3,535 units

21st – Fiat Mobi = 3,493 units

22nd – VW Nivus = 2,995 units

23rd – Peugeot 208 = 2,803 units

24th – Honda City = 2,342 units

25th – Chevrolet S10 = 2,229 units

26th – Toyota Yaris Hatch = 2,208 units

27th – Renault Duster = 2,039 units

28th – Mitsubishi L200 = 1,794 units

29th – VW Saveiro = 1,751 units

30th – Honda City Hatch = 1,609 units

31st – Fiat Fiorino = 1,528 units

32nd – Jeep Commander = 1,483 units

33rd – Renault Duster Oroch = 1,368 units

34th- Toyota Yaris Sedan = 1,350 units

35th – Renault Logan = 1,333 units

36th – Toyota SW4 = 1,271 units

37th – Chevrolet Spin = 1,266 units

38th – VW Taos = 1,119 units

39th – Chevrolet Cruze Sedan = 1,049 units

40th – Hyundai HB20S = 958 units

41st – Renault Master = 941 units

42nd – Renault Sandero = 897 units

43rd – Citroën C4 Cactus = 798 units

44th – Nissan Frontier = 743 units

45th – Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X = 741 units

46th – Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 = 665 units

47th – Ford Ranger = 653 units

48th – VW Amarok = 636 units

49th – Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 = 556 units

50th – BMW X1 = 406 units

With information from Fenabrave

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here