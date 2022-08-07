Thiago Alcântara suffers injury in Liverpool’s Premier League debut | english football

Midfielder Thiago Alcântara has become another concern for Liverpool at the start of the season. The player felt muscle discomfort in the Saturday’s game against Fulhamin the debut for the Premier League 2022/23, and could become an absence for the team’s next commitments.
Thiago Alcântara has a left thigh injury and leaves the game between Liverpool and Fulham – Photo: Reuters
Thiago Alcântara indicated that he had a problem in the back of his left thigh in the first minutes of the second half of the game at Craven Cottage stadium. He was eventually replaced by Elliott.
The midfielder will still undergo further medical tests to find out the extent of the injury. At the press conference after the draw with Fulham, coach Jürgen Klopp spoke about the matter and the scenario at a time of few options for the sector.
— I don’t know what will come out (from the examinations of Thiago’s injury). We said we don’t need midfielders because we have enough. And we really do, but the problem now is that we’re being punished for something that’s not our responsibility. That kind of thing can happen. It’s a bad situation, but it’s not to panic.
It seems, Thiago is the ninth Liverpool player to be injured at the start of the campaign. The other eight were injured in the pre-season or brought problems from 2021/22: Konaté, Keita, Curtis Jones, Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsay and Kelleher.
In the next round of the Premier League, Liverpool plays on August 15, against Crystal Palace, at Anfield.