Thiago Marreta is knocked out by Jamahal Hill

In the main event of UFC Vegas 59, Thiago ‘Marreta’ was unable to recover his old form and return to the path of positive results. The Brazilian was knocked out by Jamahal Hill in the fourth round and now has a worrying record, with five defeats in his last six appearances with the company.

The fight

Thiago ‘Marreta’ was very strategic in the first round. The Brazilian exploited his movement to escape his rival’s striking and even surprised the American by looking for a grappling fight and putting pressure on the fence. At the end of the round, the carioca even connected good blows to the opponent.

After seeing Hill land good low kicks, ‘Muppet’ went for the grappling fight and knocked his rival down, but didn’t keep the position. The partial was more favorable to the American, who connected good blows and gave the Brazilian a swing, who was already showing clear endings of fatigue.

The third round was all about ‘Muppet’. After receiving a scolding from the corner for being too exposed in the second round, the Brazilian returned to his tactic and used grappling and made good takedowns. With that, he escaped Hill’s striking, which was sharper.

Despite having a better finish in the third half, ‘Muppet’ succumbed to Hill’s game in the fourth round. The American imposed the striking again and connected hard blows to the Brazilian, who tried to respond, but was hit in several. With that, the carioca felt the attacks and fell. With Thiago on the ground, Jamahal threw a series of punches until the referee stopped him.

Check out the full results: