This change should REVOLUTIONIZE the HEALTH PLAN market

Brazil has 49 million beneficiaries of health insurance, according to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The average amount paid monthly is R$ 800, according to the agency. Given these data, the government will launch a new tool in order to contribute to competition between operators.

Brazilians who pay for health insurance will have, in 90 days, a new platform. This will allow for faster portability between operators. The initiative is part of the project open health.

The system will stimulate competition in the private health sector and is inspired by open banking, which is already operating in the banking segment. Last Friday (29), the group responsible for putting it into practice released the final report.

The group was created in February and has the participation of Ministry of Health and Economy, ANS and Central Bank (BC). Three proposals were analyzed and one of them was chosen. This will be used to centralize beneficiary and plan information and portability procedures.

ANS will manage open health and with that, beneficiaries will be able, in a few clicks, to carry out the portability of health plans. According to the Ministry of Health, this process currently takes 30 days.

How will the portability of health plans be?

To carry out the portability or contracting of the health plan, the beneficiary must consent to the sharing of their data. After this, the ANS system will automatically notify the origin and destination operators.

The agency will ask both to send the necessary data to complete the operation. The entire procedure, both for the beneficiary and the operators, will take place remotely, through the platform.

According to the government and the ANS, this proposal was chosen because it generated a faster and cheaper process. The expectation is that the popularization of the system will contribute to the increased competition between plans.

With this, it is also expected that there will be a reduction in costs and monthly fees paid by customers. The tool is expected to be implemented in 90 daysthat is, between the end of October and the beginning of November.