“This is not true…”; After controversy, Paula Barbosa refutes accusation of ignoring actress from the original version of ‘Pantanal’

The actress, who plays Zefa in the remake of the novel, spoke out after being accused of ignoring the actress in the original version.

The actress Paula Barbosainterpreter of Zefa in the new version of “wetland”, decided to comment on the controversy in which she was involved with Giovanna Gold this week. That’s because the actress who gave life to the same character in the original plot, needled the successor for allegedly ignoring her on social media. However, Paula insisted on denying it.

Through a video, posted on her Instagram profile, she said: “I didn’t want to give a rating, but people are asking me about it, and I make a point of saying because I’m a transparent person, I don’t owe anyone anything. It was Giovanna Gold, the first Zefa from ‘Pantanal’, saying that she sent me a message and I didn’t even thank her and ignored her. This is not true…”started.

The actress then continued: “At the very beginning, when I started to divulge that I would play Zefa, she commented on a photo of me and I replied to her comment, very happy and honored to take the baton. But, right after this happened, I posted a photo of her with Marcos Palmeira in the first version in my stories, I tagged Giovanna and she replied: ‘Cool, success’. Even though she responded that way, I didn’t take it the wrong way.”he added.

Zefa’s current interpreter also said that she would have no reason to ignore her: “I know I replied to her. There would be no reason to ignore her. I actually wanted to be enjoying this moment with her. She’s been making some statements and it seems like instead of being happy for me, she’s hurting. Is not cool. I try to be nice and polite to everyone”, finished Paula Barbosa.