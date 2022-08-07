TikTok threatens Google’s reign in search with sharp algorithm

“How to clean the glass in the bathroom shower?”, “chicken sassami recipes” and “ways to fold clothes” are some of the questions that Amanda Alt, 31, has already searched for answers on the internet. Until recently, the obvious place to do this was Google, but the project manager has chosen a seemingly unusual path: TikTok.

Popular among young people, the Chinese app has been no longer a “dancing app” for some time now. With short, witty videos, the service has grown into a repository of content on just about any topic: from cooking and home cleaning to self-help and advice for teens who have fallen out of love. In a short time, the new vocation of the service began to challenge Google in what made the company a giant: internet searches.

“One day I realized I was going to TikTok first to do searches. It works great for household tips or recipes,” says Amanda, who has been using the app since 2019. “Google has been used less in these cases, because the first results bring repeated information or are from sponsored content that I don’t care about.”

Student Sabrina Rocha, 23, agrees. “Google brings a lot of contradictory answers. On TikTok, I can see videos and posts of ‘ordinary’ people answering my questions directly”, she says.

The app’s content creators, of course, noticed the trend and started to recommend services and products and to dialogue directly with the user, without links or sponsored results. “The biggest differentiator between Google and TikTok is the exchange of experiences between users”, observes Sabrina.

Founded in 1998, Google is the leading internet search company, ahead of Bing (from Microsoft) and Yahoo!

It’s a paradigm shift that could be keeping Google executives awake at night. The new habit directly affects the company’s business, which has consolidated itself in the last 24 years as the internet’s favorite place to conduct any research.

The company has already recognized the new winds, coming mainly from Generation Z, those born after the 2000s. “In our studies, about 40% of young people don’t go to the map or the Google search tool when looking for where to have lunch. They go to TikTok or Instagram,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, an executive at the technology giant in the area of ​​knowledge and information, at an event organized by the American magazine Fortune last July. According to him, younger generations want immersive content, with “rich” formats, such as videos.

“This is not the first time that a company has challenged Google’s search engine,” he explains to the Estadão Nikhil Lai, an analyst at the American consultancy Forrester. Yahoo! and Bing (from Microsoft) are also in the running, but the leader remains with more than 85% of the market share for 10 years. “But I don’t consider those names as challengers, TikTok does.”

Born 6 years ago, TikTok is already a giant, with 755 million monthly active users, according to the consultancy eMarketer — the firm excludes fake profiles and brands from counting, so the number is lower than the 1 billion accounts celebrated by ByteDance ( owner of TikTok) in September 2021. In December 2021, the Chinese app was the most accessed website in the world that month and surpassed Google.

“The increase in traffic shows how TikTok continues to adapt and provide ways for consumers to discover products,” says analyst Greg Carlucci, from US consultancy Gartner. “But it’s too early to assess the direct impact the app will have on all search engines.”

In fact, the numbers indicate that TikTok still has a long way to go to catch up with Google. The Chinese platform has nearly $6 billion in advertising revenue in the US market, according to eMarketer. That’s less than the more than $20 billion a year that Google’s YouTube earns in ads.

This, however, does not mean that Google is not moving to contain the newcomer’s advances. In July 2021, YouTube launched Shorts, a short, vertical and quick video service – the rival’s inspiration is clear. The idea is that youtubers have both possibilities at the time of creation, be it something faster, or something with a longer minute. It will be up to the user to choose what they want.

“As TikTok has smaller and faster content, I don’t usually search on YouTube, just in case the app brings an unsatisfactory result”, comments Sabrina.

Amanda makes similar use. “I go to YouTube when I need more details, like a more complex class or something that has a longer walkthrough,” says she, who has yet to convert to Shorts.

Another Google maneuver is the inclusion of videos from other platforms in the search engine, not just YouTube. Now, content from TikTok and Instagram begins to appear in the company’s search results.

The fight is justified. “Search is Google’s most profitable property, accounting for 58% of Alphabet’s (parent company’s) total revenue in the first quarter of this year,” says Forrester’s Lai. “Google cannot afford to lose this battle.”