“Too insecure; Flamengo fans ‘detonate’ holder chosen by Dorival Júnior

On Saturday night (6), the Flamengo went to Morumbi to face São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior beat São Paulo 2 x 0, added three more points in the leaderboard and reached 36, following in the G-4 and on the heels of leader Palmeiras.

Aiming at the midweek duel against Corinthians, at Maracanã for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, Dorival Júnior chose to start a mixed team from mengãohowever, even with the victory, many flamenguistas did not like the performance of the defender Pablo.

Many fans mentioned that the defender even made a good match, however, he had high pass errors, handing the ball to São Paulo, who did not know how to take advantage of the chances. The most striking was almost at the end of the match, a bid with Marcos Guilherme, where the player from the São Paulo team almost tied the game, but when it was time to kick he felt cramps.

After starting on Saturday (6), Pablo should return to the reserve in the middle of the week in the game that is worth a spot for the semifinals of Libertadores. Flamengo has a great advantage, beat Corinthians 2 x 0 and can even lose by 1 goal difference that is advanced in the main South American competition.

Check out the crowd’s reaction during Pablo’s match in Flamengo: