Tottenham thrash Southampton in debut comeback

Spurs debut on the right foot. Today (6), for the first round of the Premier League, Tottenham hosted Southampton and scored 4-1. Ward-Prowse opened the scoring for the visitors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Sessegnon, Dier, Salisu (against) and Kulusevski turned for the London team, building the rout.

tottenham and Southampton return to the field for the second round of the Premier League next weekend. You spurs will face a classic against Chelsea, away from home, while the saints face Leeds United at home.

Initial scare and upset before the break

Playing at home, Tottenham saw Southampton attack and open the scoring in London. In the 12th minute, Djenepo was on the left side and crossed to the middle. At the entrance of the area, Ward-Prowse hit first and scored a beautiful goal.

The Spurs’ disadvantage didn’t last long. Less than ten minutes after conceding the goal, Tottenham drew level with Sessegnon. Kulusevski crossed at the second post in the measure and the left winger of the white team scored with a header.

Still in the first half, Eric Dier put Antonio Conte’s team in front, using the same device. This time on the right, Son crossed to the middle of the area and the London defender deflected to turn the marker.

Sessengnon scored Tottenham’s first against Southampton Image: Playback/Twitter/SpursFC

rout in the second half

In the final stage, Tottenham didn’t take his foot off the accelerator and scored twice more, both with the participation of Brazilian Emerson Royal, the team’s holder.

First, in the 16th minute, he played in the middle of the area and Salisu scored against it. Two minutes after the second, he served the Swede Dejan Kulusevski, who completed for the goal, closing the rout.