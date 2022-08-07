TSE discloses assets of seven presidential candidates; list is between R$ 197 and R$ 24 million – Notícias

The candidate for president of the Republic Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) has the highest equity among his opponents. D’Ávila declared to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) R$ 24,619,627.66. Next on the list is Pablo Marçal, from PROS, with R$16,942,541.15. Former President Lula is in third place with the most assets.





The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) made available, this Sunday (7), the assets of seven of the 12 presidential candidates for the 2022 elections. The statements of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), José Maria Eymael ( Christian Democracy), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB).





Former President Lula declared to the TSE to have R$ 7,423,725.78. This is BRL 6,584,692.26 more than in 2006, when Lula declared that he had assets of BRL 839,033.52. Income, however, decreased compared to 2018.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) also appears among the millionaires, with a net worth of R$ 2,323,735.38. PCB candidate Sofia Manzano declared BRL 498,000, followed by Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with BRL 8,805, and Leonardo Péricles (UP), with the lowest declared equity so far: BRL 197.31.

