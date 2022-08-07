UK warns of expiry of £13bn in notes – News

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak are the two candidates chosen by Conservative MPs to run for Prime Minister, a position officially left by Boris Johnson on Wednesday (20). ). The economy will be an important battleground in this dispute, but it will not be the only Tolga Akmen, Daniel Leal/AFP – 7.18.2022

Taxes Sunak wants to keep the recent tax increases in an attempt to balance public accounts after the record indebtedness made to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Its priority is to contain inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years, at 9.4% in June in annual terms. The former finance minister called Truss’s tax plans unrealistic. Niklas Halle’n/AFP – 7.12.2022

The chancellor accused Sunak of pushing the UK to the brink of recession and vowed to “start cutting taxes on day one”, including the corporate tax. She also wants to review the Bank of England’s mandate to set interest rates Daniel Leal/AFP – 7.10.2022

Cost of living As finance minister, Sunak launched a £15bn package in May to help Britons overcome the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Its rivals consider the measure insufficient, as energy prices will rise again in October. Niklas Halle’n/AFP – 7.12.2022

Truss vowed to use economic growth fueled by his promised tax cuts as the main way to tackle the inflationary crisis. Justin Tallis/AFP – 7.14.2022

Brexit Truss supported Britain’s membership of the European Union in the 2016 referendum, before becoming an enthusiastic supporter of the benefits of Brexit. Since December last year, she has led negotiations with Brussels on more contentious issues, such as Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit status. Justin Tallis/AFP – 7.20.2022

As foreign minister, she is pushing for new legislation that would unilaterally modify the country’s commitments to the EU after Brexit, in relation to that British region. Brussels and its critics denounce the project as a violation of international law Justin Tallis/AFP – 7.14.2022

A rising star of the Conservatives in 2016, Sunak quickly came out in favor of Brexit, much to the dismay of then-leader David Cameron. He still supports the controversial ‘Northern Ireland protocol’ proposals and, as finance minister, promoted ‘free ports’ in the UK as a way to benefit from Brexit. Oli Scarff/AFP – 7.16.2022

To stem the illegal arrivals of migrants from France, the Conservative government has pushed forward a plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, a country 6,500 kilometers from London, for their resettlement. Paralyzed by legal action, this policy has the support of both candidates. Truss called this ‘completely moral’. According to press leaks, Sunak opposed the plan because of its high cost of £120m. Tolga Akmen, Daniel Leal/AFP – 5.12.2022

Defense Sunak refused to set ‘arbitrary targets’ for military spending amid the war in Ukraine. He considers, however, that the objective of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) — that member states spend 2.0% of their GDP on defense — is a ‘floor, not a ceiling’. He wants Britain’s defense budget to reach 2.5% of GDP, ‘over time’ Oli Scarff/AFP – 7.16.2022

Truss was more direct, and this week committed to spending 3.0% by 2030 Justin Tallis/AFP – 7.14.2022

climate issues Sunak has pledged to uphold the UK’s legally binding targets to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050. Says he will keep ‘green taxes’ on energy bills, aimed at helping the renewable energy sector grow. Oli Scarff/AFP – 7.16.2022