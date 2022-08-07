UN says there is risk of nuclear disaster in Ukraine with plant ‘out of control’

Employee near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Ukrainian officials at the plant need to carry out their important duties “without threats or pressure”, the head of the UN nuclear agency said.

The UN nuclear agency called for an immediate end to Russian military actions near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant, and warned that there was a “very real risk of a nuclear disaster”.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was “extremely concerned” by reports of bombings at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine says parts of the facility, which was occupied by the Russians in March, were “seriously damaged” by military forces.

The Russians kept Ukrainian officials in the operations, but the Ukrainian government accuses Moscow of employing “terror tactics” by firing rockets into civilian areas from the site.

