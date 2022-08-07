Understand what is at stake between Vasco and 777 in the AGE vote on SAF

Vasco can make this Sunday a watershed in its almost 124 years of history. From 10 am to 10 pm, an Extraordinary General Meeting will decide whether or not the club sells 70% of its Football Society (SAF) to the American group 777 Partners (details of the process at the end of the article). If the transaction is approved, it will follow the path of two other giants in the country: Botafogo (negotiated 90% of the control of its football to American John Textor) and Cruzeiro (transferred an equal percentage to former player Ronaldo).

Vasco’s executives during a visit by 777 Partnes executives Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

In comparison with the duo, by the way, it can be said that today’s assembly is closer to the tension that marked the Cruzeirense election, which had an opposition movement, than the tranquility of the Botafogo vote, where approval was unanimous. A series of initiatives in the Justice tried to stop or delay the vote of the Cruz-Maltinos, asking that the partners have access to details of the contract. So far, none of them have come forward. And the club is hopeful that the event will take place without interference.

But, in practice, what is at stake in Vasco’s future if the sale of SAF is approved? The main change, of course, is in the control of football, which will now be majority owned by 777. Under the agreement, an SAF board of directors will be formed with seven members. Of these, only two will be appointed by the club, which will retain the remaining 30% of the corporation. In other words, the final word on the decisions to be taken will be the American group.

Of course, there are limits set out in the agreement. 777 will not be able to touch any of the symbols that define Vasco’s identity: coat of arms, brand, anthem, nickname and colors. Nor will it be able to change the values ​​of the club, such as the valorization of the fight for the inclusion of black people in football, the fight against racism and the affective connection with Portugal.

The club also guaranteed itself the power to veto decisions that involve a possible change of headquarters or stadium (as long as it is definitive).

The day-to-day decisions of football, however, will be the responsibility of the Americans. As the definition of the future coach of the team. For Tuesday’s game, against Ponte Preta, interim Emílio Faro will be in charge. But after the transfer of 70% of the SAF to the 777, the search for a permanent technician will intensify.

And who will be in charge of this and other matters, such as hiring reinforcements, is a chosen one of the group. Executive Paulo Bracks will be SAF’s strong man. Currently a consultant for the 777, he is expected to take over later this week. Lawyer and graduate in sports law, he has worked at the Minas Gerais Federation, América-MG and Internacional. Even though he was out of Vasco, he has already participated in meetings with the staff of Andrey Santos, who are discussing renewal, and gave the go-ahead for the acquisition of Eguinaldo’s rights.

Once the sale has been approved, the 777 will only need to wait a few days to take over football, time for the current Vasco management to enter the registry in the process of transferring 70% of the SAF. The expectation is that this bureaucracy will take one to two days, as all the documentation is ready.

After this part comes the money. More specifically, R$120 million, in addition to the R$70 million already transferred in the form of a loan. The next contributions, as revealed by EXTRA columnist Gilmar Ferreira, will be in a year (an additional R$120 million), in 2024 (R$270 million) and in 2025 (R$120 million). These amounts will be added to Vasco’s annual revenues, such as TV rights, sales of athletes, sponsorships, among others.

Afterwards, metrics established in the agreement will try to ensure the team’s competitiveness. Each season, the 777 must ensure that Vasco has one of the five biggest budgets in the country. If this is not achieved, at the end of that year a part of the profits cannot be redistributed by the group to its investors. They will be retained to be incorporated by the SAF itself. This block will only be avoided if sporting goals are achieved.

The payment, by the 777, of over R$ 700 million in current debts was also established. It will be done gradually, according to the maturity of these pending issues.

São Januário is also part of the agreement. It remains the property of the club. But the maintenance of the entire complex, which includes the swimming pool, Colégio Vasco da Gama and other facilities, will be financed by the SAF. The stadium will be leased for football upon payment of R$ 1 million per year. Altogether, the association estimates annual revenue of R$ 10 million, with which it believes it will be possible to maintain other sports and social activities.

Voting questions and answers:

When will be?

Today, from 10 am to 10 pm.

How will it be?

In a hybrid model, with face-to-face voting (at the headquarters of Calabouço, downtown), and online.

How will online voting work?

Information on access to the virtual environment in which voting will take place will be sent to members by SMS and/or e-mail.

Who can vote?

6,385 members in the categories: Meritorious (67), Redeemed Benefactor (977), Champion (120), Emeritus (54), General (1,265), Great Meritorious (72), Patrimonial (172), Bronze Owner (384), Diamond Owner (2,300), Gold Owner (43) and Redeemed (931). The complete list can be found on the club’s website.

What will be voted on?

The sale or not of 70% of Vasco’s SAF to 777 Partners. With this, the American investment fund would take control of Cruz-Maltino football with a commitment to inject R$ 700 million over the next three years, with installments updated by the IPCA; plus the payment of current debts up to the limit of R$ 700 million.

How many votes are needed for approval?

Approval will be by simple majority. That is: 50% plus one of the votes.