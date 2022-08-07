US declares monkeypox national health emergency

The United States government announced this Thursday (4) that it will declare a national health emergency due to the outbreak of monkey pox (monkeypox) in the country, in which thousands of infections have already been recorded although, so far, no deaths (see below what still intrigues scientists).

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a telephone conversation with journalists today.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States, 6,616 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon, making the country the place in the world with the highest number of infections.

Then come Spain (4,577), Germany (2,781), the United Kingdom (2,759), France (2,239) and the Brazil (1,721).

Globally, there are already 26,208 in 87 countries. Of this total, 25,864 were recorded in 80 countries where monkeypox is not an endemic disease.

The others took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia.

The WHO (World Health Organization) also raised its alert level, on July 23, by declaring that the monkeypox is a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern).











