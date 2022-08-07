Vale (VALE3), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and 8 more actions to have in August, according to Planner – Money Times

THE planner made four changes to its portfolio of actions recommended for August. The brokerage took out the positions in Cosan (CSAN3), Engie (EGIE3), JBS (JBSS3) and multiplan (MULT3) to make room for Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Copel (CPLE3), Sanepar (SAPR11) and Usiminas (USIM3).

In July, Planner’s portfolio had a positive performance of 4.49%, in line with the 4.269% increase in the Ibovespa (IBOV).

THE PetroRio (PRIOR3) and the Randon (RAPT4) were the positive highlights of the portfolio in the period, with increases of 10.14% and 4.45%, respectively. On the negative side, the OK (VALE3) had the worst performance with a drop of 8.89%.

Year-to-date, the portfolio increased 1.07%, while its benchmark index dropped 1.58%.

See recommendations for August:

