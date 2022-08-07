Vehicle production and sales grow in July, informs Anfavea

Balance released this Friday, 5th, by the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (anfavea), shows that vehicle production grew 33.4% in July, compared to the same month in 2021.

In July this year, 219 thousand units were manufactured, which represents an increase of 7.5% compared to June. Between January and July, 1.3 million vehicles were produced, down 0.2% compared to the first seven months of 2021.

New vehicle sales grew 3.7% in July, compared to July 2021. 182,000 units were licensed in the period. In comparison with June, sales increased 2.2%. Year-to-date, vehicle sales fell by 12% compared to the same period in 2021, with the sale of 1.1 million units.

According to the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, the low growth in sales is related to the economic scenario. “High interest rates and credit restrictions naturally create greater access difficulties, because our sector fundamentally depends on credit. There has been a reduction that has continued since interest rates increased and the share of cash and term sales began to distance. This year, 35% of sales are in installments and 65% in cash. Last year it was just the opposite,” he said.

Vehicle exports rose 76.3% in July, compared to the same month last year, with 41,900 units sold abroad. Compared to June, the number of units sold abroad dropped by 11.4%. In the accumulated of the seven months of the year, the increase in exports was 28.7%, with the sale of 288,200 units to other countries.

“A small retraction caused by issues in the Argentina. But it is still cause for celebration, because the sector continues to maintain a good level of exports”, analyzed Leite.

The number of people employed in the vehicle industry increased by 1.1% in July, compared to the same month in 2021. Currently, automakers have 103,800 workers. In comparison with June, the increase is 1.3%.