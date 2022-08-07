Video! Paysandu defeats Altos-PI away from home. See the goals!

To close its journey through the Brazilian northeast, Paysandu showed its strength and brought in three more points in the Brazilian Championship of Series C.

This Saturday (6th), Paysandu won another one, the third away from home in Terceirona. The bicolor victim was Altos-PI, in a score of 3 to 0 for the bicolors, in a game held at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina (PI).

The first half wasn’t as inspiring, but there were danger shots for the Papão da Curuzu. First with Marlon who kicked for goalkeeper Rafael’s good save.

Without creativity, Altos-PI tried to attack from the sides or in the dead ball and that was the best chance of the piauienses: Ferrari took a free-kick and the ball passed from the whole area, at 30 minutes.

In the dead ball, Paysandu took danger in the 39th minute, but goalkeeper Rafael avoided the two-color goal. In the very next move, the Boogeyman lost striker Marcelinho, who, when he complained about the referee, was expelled from the bench.

If the first half was lukewarm, the second half heated up with the goalkeepers working right at the beginning: first it was Rafael who avoided the bicolor goal and then it was Elias’ turn who grew up in Elielton’s submission, in Altos-PI’s counterattack.

But in less than ten minutes, the Boogeyman killed the game: first from the top with Genilson who used his head to open the scoring in the 22nd minute and then it was Marlon’s turn in a penalty kick, which extended the score to Paysandu.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Genílson after free kick, header with category and opens the score for Paysandu! High 0 x 1 Paysandu Go to https://t.co/IkJY2ALnwu and watch the game of #CnoDAZN Series Live. pic.twitter.com/oXYuYvDSi8 — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) August 6, 2022

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Shirt 10, Marlon, extends the score to Paysandu in the penalty kick! High 0 x 2 Paysandu Go to https://t.co/IkJY2ALnwu and watch the game of #CnoDAZN Series Live. pic.twitter.com/vm8r5WdtwT — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) August 6, 2022

There was still time for the third in the 44th minute: Pipico took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and finally scored his first goal with the two-tone shirt. Boogeyman 3 to 0.

BODY GOOOOL!!! Pipico swings the net to close with a golden key to Paysandu! High 0 x 3 Paysandu Go to https://t.co/IkJY2ALnwu and watch the game of #CnoDAZN Series Live. pic.twitter.com/sfCKgio2Oc — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) August 6, 2022

With the victory, Paysandu reaches 33 points and is in second place behind Mirassol-SP in the number of victories. Altos-PI, on the other hand, has 21 and goes to the last round needing a victory to avoid being relegated.

In the last round of the first phase, Altos-PI goes to Porto Alegre (RS) to face São José-RS, while Paysandu receives Floresta-CE, in Belém.