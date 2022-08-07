Video shows Anne Heche’s car speeding before the accident; actress is in critical condition

Actress would say 140 km/h in a residential area minutes before crashing into a house, causing the vehicle to explode and the property on fire

The actress Anne Heche is in critical condition after suffering a severe car accident in Los Angeles, in United States. The collision happened this Friday, 5th, when the actress’ car, which would say 140 km / h in a residential area, hit a two-story house, causing the vehicle to explode and fire in the property. A resident of the residence, who was in the room when the car crashed through the wall, barely survived, CBS Los Angeles reported. According to the Daily Mail, Anne Heche was trapped inside the burning car for about 30 minutes, but was still conscious and able to communicate with firefighters when she was rescued. The American press reports that the actress suffered severe burns and was taken by ambulance to a local ICU, where she remains in critical condition. Minutes before the accident, the actress had already been involved in another collision when hitting the garage of an apartment building. Security camera footage shows Anne driving at high speed in the Mar Vista neighborhood shortly before the latest accident. In the recording it is also possible to hear the sound of the beat. The website TMZ says that the actress is intubated in the hospital and has not yet been tested to identify if she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

