Video shows the moment in which tecnobrega singer Jorge Moraes is murdered inside his house in Belém | For

The crime took place on Thursday (4). His body was buried this Saturday (6) in a private cemetery in Marituba, in the metropolitan region of Belém.
Jorge Morais I didn’t have a police pass it’s the crime has evidence of execution.
The video shows that a car with a window with film is parked near the singer’s house on Rua dos Pariquis.
Jorge Moraes was a tecnobrega singer and died this Friday (5th), the victim of a murder. — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
In the video, a man in light pants and a shirt climbs down the back door, looks around and heads to the victim’s house, watching. The image shows that the passenger door opens and closes quickly, indicating that there would be more than one person in the car.
The criminal then knocks on the door, the victim approaches, the killer takes out his gun and shoots through the gate. He still moves the gun and starts shooting again.
There would have been at least 4 shots against Jorge Morais. Then the criminal runs and flees in the car. A witness cycles past the crime scene seconds after the murder.
According to the Civil Police, the case is being investigated by the Homicide Division. So far no one has been arrested.
Police said that they are carrying out searches to determine the authorship and motivation of the crime and advise that information that can help in the investigations should be passed on through the Disque Denúncia, at number 181.
