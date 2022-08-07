Violeta confronts Matias about Elisa’s death, and he freaks out in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“My God in heaven, I’m surrounded by traitors. Rafael is the magician who killed the Elisa. Unbelievable. How is it possible that this scoundrel managed to deceive me for so long?”, Violeta will ask.

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will try to defend her beloved and will say, once again, that it was her father who shot her sister. Matias (Antonio Calloni) will be bothered by his daughter’s accusations and will ridicule the dressmaker.

“Violet, do you have any idea that this girl was going to marry Elisa’s killer? She… She gave herself to him the same way her sister did! Minx! Libertine! Then they ask me why I can’t look her in the face”, Matias will shout.

Violeta will comfort Isadora, and her daughter will show the evidence that the weapon used in the murder was not the one indicated by Matias in the process. Armed with the evidence, Violeta will question her husband. But Matias will not deal well with the questions, he will go into crisis and tear up all the documents.

“Leave me in peace! Leave me in peace! Isn’t all my suffering enough?! Do you want to punish me even more? I already lost my girl!”, the ex-judge will shout.

The next day, Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) will try to convince Matias to confess that he killed Elisa, but the former judge will remain unyielding.

“Even you, Leonidas?! Did you fall for the illusionist’s small talk? You think I killed my daughter too, you turncoat?! But I didn’t! Whoever shot Elisa was the damn magician! It was him!”, affirms Matias.

