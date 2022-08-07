Viviane Araujo plans for the birth of her son and chooses a date of birth. Know all the details!

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Viviane Araujo you are already in the 36th week of pregnancy of her first child and in the countdown to the birth, as a result of her relationship with businessman Guilherme Militão, the actress showed herself to be quite planned. Viviane wants Joaquim to born by normal delivery between the 3rd and 8th of Septemberwhen the pregnancy will be close to completing 40 weeks, and does not deny her desire for normal delivery.

In addition, the new mom has also chosen motherhood, will be the perinatal, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Viviane Araújo is anxious for the arrival of her son and does not hide it from her followers. organized, the artist has already chosen a couple of friends as godparents of Joaquim. The couple is Débora Martinez and her husband Jaime, both are unknown to the general public.

Viviane Araújo does a nude rehearsal in the final stretch of pregnancy

In her Instagram post, Viviane Araújo appears naked with her big belly for gambling. The image of the muse left fans and friends of the artist dazzled. “Life mom! queen mom”, commented the presenter Sabrina Sato. Vivi also received several compliments from netizens such as “perfect”, “beautiful”, “goddess” and “wonderful”.

Viviane Araújo, 47 years old, resorted to in vitro fertilization using eggs from a donor for your pregnancy. “I made a point of making it very clear how I got pregnant, how the whole process was, so that I can really help many women, who have this desire, who have this dream and who think it is impossible”, explained the actress.

