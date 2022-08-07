Walking for 2 minutes after eating can do wonders for your health.

That physical exercises combine with food we all already know. So much so that the search for nutritionists reflects this greater desire to align the two things. Faced with so many dining options, the uniqueness of the exercise wellness remains something simple, practical and accessible on the agenda.

The signs of constant evolution and continual repetition are on display in the physique, but there is movement within that is not visible to others, but which serves your body and are the benefits of being active. One of them is dealing with diabetes, as there is a decrease in blood sugar when we walk. In short: your heart will thank you!

How should I start?

For those starting out, the ideal is always to walk in an amount that can be balanced within the person’s daily life, at least 15 minutes. It’s you who decides and who thanks your body.

During this period, go around the courts or even pay a visit to a specific point. If the practice is repeated on other days, avoid following the same routes, as long as you feel safe.

Walking promotes benefits

In addition to lowering blood sugar, it can also help with other vitamins, such as vitamin D, which is known to be the one from the sun, which prevents diseases such as depression, cancer and heart disease, in addition to diabetes itself. cited.

Other examples are the improvement in your posture and your memory. For those who stay the day most of the time, think about a scale to put health in order, so a better quality of life is guaranteed.