Warner Boss Explains ‘Batgirl’ CANCELLATION: “We won’t release movies we don’t believe in”

After the controversial cancellation of the ‘batgirl‘, David ZaslavPresident and CEO of Warner Bros. Discoveryexplained the reason for his decision.

The executive revealed that he intends to rebuild the DC brand, and the production cancellation was a consequence of the studio’s restructuring.

“We’re not going to release a movie unless we believe in it. We are doing a reset. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focused solely on DC productions. It will be very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger created with the [chefe da Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige at Disney. Our goal is to enhance the DC brand and characters and protect them. That’s what we’re doing.”

On the reason for the feature not to be released in HBO Max, Zaslav declares: “Considering the data, our conclusion is that with high-budget movies that are released direct to streaming – in terms of how they are watched on the platform or the frequency of audiences buying a service through it – there is no comparison to what happens when you release a movie. at the movies. So, it makes no sense to release expensive movies straight to streaming. We are changing our strategy.”

Please note that ‘batgirl‘ was almost finished when it was cancelled. After some delays involving the COVID pandemic, the production budget grew from $70 million for $90 million. The original plan was to release the film directly in HBO Maxbut executives were considering a big-screen debut.

Now, the film will not be released in any capacity. Instead, the Warner Bros. Discovery will use the film as a tax break as the company is trying to pay off billions in debt.

Through Instagram Stories, El Arbi shared an image revealing the encounter between the heroine lived by Leslie Grace and the Batman of Michael Keaton.

The image was released shortly after the director showed a gift he got from Keaton: an autographed copy of the behind-the-scenes book of ‘Batman – The Return‘.

“To Adil: Thank you, I had a great time!”wrote the actor in the autograph.

Check out the image shared by El Arbi:

THE Variety learned from several cited sources that Warner Bros. Shelve Discovery’batgirl‘ – as well as an animated sequel to ‘Scooby!‘– will allow the studio reduce taxes on both movies. This would hypothetically allow the studio to recoup the costs of both projects as long as don’t monetize any of the movieseither releasing it on HBO Max or selling it to another studio.

Given recent reports on the company’s business decisions Warner Bros. Discoverywith the company reportedly looking to cut $3 billion from your budgetthat would explain the unprecedented cancellations.

The studio has already cut scripted programming on cable networks TNT and TBS in the US, going so far as to cancel series hours before the season premiere.

Still, the decision to cancel two high-profile movies in the process — including a long-awaited adaptation of the DC universe — is still SHOCKING.

In addition to grace and Keaton, the cast would still have JK Simmons (James Gordon), Brendan Fraser (Firefly), Jacob Scipio (Anthony Bressi), Ivory Aquino (Alysia Yeoh), Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai.

Christina Hodson sign the script.

