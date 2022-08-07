What are the advantages and disadvantages of the Neon account?

Thinking about opening an account at Banco Neon, but not sure if it’s worth it? Check out, in this post, its main advantages and disadvantages!

Banco Neon has a digital checking account with no maintenance fee and an annual fee-free credit card. But with the rise of digital accounts, the doubt of which one to choose is normal, so we list the advantages and disadvantages of Neon. Check out!

What are the benefits of the Neon account?

Banco Neon offers a series of advantages to its customers, such as exemption from maintenance and annuity fees. Check out its other benefits!

International debit and credit card;

Free transfers via TED and Pix;

24-hour service through the app’s chat;

Possibility of investments in CDB directly through the application;

Neon+ loyalty program.

What are the disadvantages of the Neon account?

The Neon account has some disadvantages, such as:

Only three free withdrawals per month on the Banco 24 Horas network;

It does not have a physical agency;

Account does not offer overdraft;

Minimum income of R$ 800.00 to apply for a credit card.

It is important to note that after performing the three free withdrawals of the month, a fee of R$ 6.90 will be charged.

What is the account income?

The Neon account offers a yield of 95% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) if you keep your money there for 6 months. Over this period, the profitability gradually rises until reaching the margin of 101% of the CDI.

How to open an account at Banco Neon?

To open an account at Banco Neon, simply download the app (Android and iOS), enter the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration), fill in the blanks with the requested data, send a photo of the documents and a selfie.

After that, just wait for your data to be approved. If your account is approved, you will need to make a deposit to activate it.

