What is the monthly income allowed to participate in Casa Verde e Amarela?

The Casa Verde e Amarela Program is a reformulation of the former federal government’s Minha Casa Minha Vida Program. The objective of the program is to facilitate the acquisition of a home by Brazilians, with a focus on low-income families.

For this, the government finances part of the value of the property and ensures lower and affordable rates in financing, with Caixa Econômica Federal.

The program’s initiative helps Brazilian families to obtain credit. In addition to collaborating with renovations and expansion of properties, which prevents the deterioration of the house and even a precarious infrastructure.

Casa Verde e Amarela also helps families to stop paying rent and acquire their own home, which favors civil construction and increases the number of jobs in the sector.

According to the government, approximately 5 million Brazilians have benefited from home ownership. The current goal is to serve 1.6 million families through the program by 2024.

In cases of financing with resources from the INSS, the buyer has a term of 30 years to pay, with interest rates and discounts. The values ​​vary according to the income group, value and location of the property. Here’s some important information:

The maximum value of the property is R$ 264 thousand

The discount can reach a maximum of R$ 47.5 thousand

The purchase of used, under construction or new properties can be financed.

Discounts and interest depend on the income group. Check out what they are:

● Group 1: Family income of up to R$2,400, nominal interest rate of 4.75% per year, for FGTS shareholders, rate of 4.25% per year.

● Group 2: Family income from R$2,400.01 to R$2,600, nominal interest rate of 5.25% per year, for FGTS shareholders, rate of 4.75% per year.

● Group 3: Family income from R$2,600.01 to R$3,000.00, nominal interest rate of 6% per year, for FGTS shareholders, rate of 5.50% per year.

● Group 4: Family income from R$3,000.01 to R$4,000.00, nominal interest rate of 7% per year, for FGTS shareholders, rate of 6.5% per year.

● Group 5: Family income from R$4,000.01 to R$7,000.00, nominal interest rate of 7.66% per year, for FGTS shareholders, rate of 7.16% per year.

Interest rates are valid until December 31, 2022.

