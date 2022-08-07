Where can I apply my money?

The new hike in the basic interest rate, in addition to making credit more expensive, also represents a great opportunity for new investments. This is because several Fixed Income applications will offer higher returns. With the 12th consecutive increase, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic Rate from 13.25% to 13.75% per year.

The decision came this Wednesday, August 3rd. The increase in interest rates by another 0.5 percentage point will further increase the returns on investments that accompany the Selic. As an example, we have the CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate), which today far exceed the return offered by the traditional savings account. Next, learn more about.

SELIC rate increased

Even with the Selic rising to 13.75% and with annual inflation still in the double digits, savings will remain unchanged. With the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Reference Rate), investments there became less attractive.

Namely, simulations show that, with the Selic at 13.75%, several investments in fixed income will be more attractive, with a net return (discounting projected inflation and income tax) of up to more than 7% for the period of 12 months.

In this sense, among the modalities with the highest projected return, the following stand out:

Incentive debentures – bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations;

LCI – Mortgage Letters of Credit; and

LCA – Letters of Credit for Agribusiness.

And the best thing is that all these applications mentioned above are exempt from paying Income Tax (IR). What’s more: with the Selic at 13.75% and the prospect of a slowdown in inflation, the real net return (the gain above inflation) estimated for an investment in the Selic Treasury, for example, is 3.52% for the period of 12 months. That is, it is more than double what was projected when the interest rate was still 13.25% per year.

Finally, for investments in CDBs, the average projected return is 0.97% in 12 months for investments in securities of large banks; and 5.05% in medium-sized banks, after discounting inflation and income tax.

And now: how much does R$ 1000 make?

Take a good look: an investment of R$1,000 for 12 months has a projected yield of R$77. This represents an invested amount of R$1,077, corresponding to an annual return of 7.70% (fixed yield of 6.17% per year + TR). But it is worth remembering that this estimate considers the maintenance of the Selic at the level of 13.75% per year.

