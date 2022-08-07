Why are Tolkien fans annoyed by a detail about Galadriel in the new series?

Detail in the character’s armor displeased the most attentive fans

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will bring a new adaptation of Tolkien’s work to the universe live action. Set during the Second Era, the project will feature several new characters, as well as the return of some well-known to the public. The highlight in this regard is Galadrielwhich will be interpreted by Morfydd Clark in this new version.

Despite this, some fans have already presented some complaints about the characterization of the character. From the lack of indications of her relationship with Celeborn and their daughter, Celebrían, to visual issues, the adaptation was criticized by the public more attached to the literary version of this universe. One of these complaints was due to the star which appears on Galadriel’s armor in official images from the series.

In one of the first images released, the character wears silver armor decorated with a eight pointed star. It is precisely the amount of points that led to complaints from fans, since in the books, this symbol belongs to the House of Fëanor, and Galadriel would not use it at the time of the story in which the series takes place.

in the books, Fëanor was a prince of the Noldor and responsible for the creation of the Silmarils, three great gems that contained the light of the Laurelin and Telperion trees, the Two Great Trees of Valinor that gave rise to the Sun and Moon. After the Silmarils were stolen, Fëanor and others of his family took an oath of vengeance, dedicating themselves to pursuing anyone, good or evil, who stole the gems.

This path eventually led to him falling out with the Teleri elves, who refused to join him and leave Valinor. Not accepting the refusal, the Noldor stole the ships of the Teleri, leading to the battle that became known as Fratricide of Alqualondëas it was the first time that elves had killed each other.

Your relationship with Galadriel begins with their family: Fëanor was the half-brother of finarfin, father of Galadriel. Us unfinished tales in Tolkien, The Story of Galadriel and Celeborn also indicates that she never liked her uncle, with one passage stating that she was “blessed with the ability to peer into the minds of others and judge them fairly. But in Fëanor she saw only darkness.”.

After the Fratricide of Alqualondë, the character would certainly not be associated with a symbol of Fëanor, which led to questions from fans, as these events would have taken place. before from the timeline of The Rings of Power. Still, it’s possible that it’s just a minor inconsistency with the original work, and that the series doesn’t consider the symbol to belong to Fëanor.

Many have argued that the star on the armor may simply be a result of the elves’ strong association with the stars. One possibility would be that the detail was a reference to the Star of Earendilmentioned by Galadriel herself in the trilogy Lord of the Rings. Another possibility is that, in the series, the image is the symbol of finarfin and his house, even though in the books the symbol has another form, and the Star of Eärendil is commonly represented with six points.

A final possibility would be that the scene comes from a flashback prior to the events that led Galadriel to oppose Fëanor. Given the Tolkien Estate’s involvement in scrutinizing the production, some audiences hope that, whatever the reason, this isn’t a mistake that went unnoticed by the team behind the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere day September 2ndon Amazon Prime Video.

