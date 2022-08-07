Why is swimming considered the ‘fountain of youth’ for the brain?

Working the main muscles of the body in a comprehensive way, without the weight of weight training, tends to be a more fun activity. Swimming in the pool, park or taking classes results in benefits such as improving the cardiovascular system. In this case, the mood during the routine increases, promoting well being and a lot of energy.

In addition to musculature, resistance to water during movements results in aerobic effort. This helps to burn calories and release hormones responsible for satisfaction and happiness, such as endorphins. In this case, it ends up preventing and helping to treat depression and other mental problems linked to anxiety and excessive sadness. In this case, other benefits accompany initiative, regulated sleep and adjusted posture.

Nothing stimulates both areas of the brain and is an excellent exercise for all ages.

From children to adults, everyone stands to gain from swimming and doing activities in contact with water. It is possible to relax and connect with yourself, unlike other modalities that stimulate certain tension. Concentration and focus are potentiated skills, since the body’s reaction to swimming was observed in the interaction between the sides of the brain.



The brain region responsible for creativity and extroversion can interact with the most rational part. This promotes the continuous work of reasoning, preventing the early onset of Alzheimer’s and memory wear. It is important to remember that the practice must also be associated with other healthy habits, prioritizing the abilities of each one, even as a therapeutic practice.