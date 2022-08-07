Widow criticizes Bolsonaro, Mourão and Funai

The widow of indigenist Bruno Pereira, anthropologist Beatriz Matos, criticized the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the president of Funai (National Indian Foundation), Marcelo Xavier, and the Army’s actions in the search for Pereira and the British journalist. Bishop Phillips, from The Guardian newspaper. The two disappeared in early June during a boat trip in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, and had their bodies found on the 15th of that month, but they were only identified on the 22nd.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the anthropologist said that the statements by the chief executive and the head of Funai were “degrading” and said that the army “seemed to mock” her and the rest of the indigenist’s family.

“There was a total inactivity of the government. There was that note to the Army that they were waiting for permission to act, and they only started an action plan four days after the disappearance”, stated Matos.

For the widow, the authorities involved in the searches were “insensitive” to Pereira’s family.

“They praised, they were insensitive, slow and, when there was international pressure, they tried to show service, but very focused on the Federal Police and Civil Police. The federal government does not care about indigenous peoples, traditional communities and quilombolas. This is the message,” he added. .

Not only were they slow, they seemed to make fun of us. The statements by the president of Funai (Marcelo Xavier), the vice president (Hamilton Mourão) and President Jair Bolsonaro were demeaning. Anthropologist Beatriz Matos, widow of indigenist Bruno Pereira, in an interview with O Globo

Also according to Matos, those responsible for initiating the first searches by the indigenist and Dom were the indigenous people of Vale do Javari.

“From ‘hour 1’, it was the indigenous people that Bruno helped to form who launched the searches. Univaja supporters paid police fees and acquired search equipment,” said the anthropologist.

PF arrested three on suspicion of hiding bodies

Yesterday, the Federal Police (PF) carried out an operation against illegal fishing in Vale do Javari, in the Amazon, which arrested three people suspected of having participated in the concealment of the bodies of Bruno and Dom Phillips.

In total, the PF served seven preventive arrest warrants in the cities of Atalaia do Norte and Benjamin Constant and in riverside communities.

Among those arrested are a son and two brothers of fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, who confessed to murdering Bruno and Dom and was already in prison. His three family members, according to the police, would have participated in the concealment of the bodies.

Deaths were by hunting weapons

A Federal Police expertise revealed that Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were killed with shots fired by hunting weapons. The indigenist was shot three times, while Dom was shot dead.

Who were the victims?

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

Bruno, a licensed servant of Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers.

In an interview with UOLindigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.