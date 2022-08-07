Will truck drivers only receive the R$ 1,000 if they prove the purchase of diesel?

According to the ordinance, it will not be necessary for the truck driver to prove that he used the benefit money to purchase diesel.

On August 9th, the transfers of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm Caminhoneiro), the Pix Caminhoneiro, will begin. Therefore, the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be paid between August and December of this year.

Last Wednesday (3), the ordinance that regulates the social program and sets out the conditions for receiving the amount was published in the Official Gazette (DOU). That way, it will not be necessary for the truck driver to prove that he used the money to buy diesel.

“The benefit will be granted regardless of proof of the acquisition of diesel oil”, explained an excerpt from the text. Therefore, self-employed cargo carriers will not have to account for the amount received to the government.

How will the payment of Pix Trucker be made?

According to the published ordinance, Pix Caminhoneiro will be deposited in the digital social savings account by Caixa Econômica Federal, with access through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS), regardless of the number of vehicles the professional owns.

Who is entitled to Pix Truckers?

Thus, according to the ordinance, to have access to Pix Caminhoneiro, the professional must meet the following requirements:

Have an active registration with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022.

Possess a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

However, people who receive a death pension of any nature or reclusion aid will not be entitled to the benefit. Furthermore, the worker cannot receive the benefit for permanent incapacity for work.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

In short, a total of 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. In August, 2 transfers will be made.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Citizenship

Image: rafastockbr/ Shutterstock.com