Wilson Ferreira Júnior, who laid the foundations for the privatization of Eletrobrás, returns to the presidency of the state-owned company

247 – Eletrobrás’ board of directors elected Wilson Ferreira Júnior as the company’s new president. The inauguration will take place until September 20, 2022, the company informed this Friday, 5, noting that Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, elected as director of Regulation and Institutional Relations, will continue in the position of interim president.
Ferreira Júnior commanded the state-owned company between 2016 and 2021, during the coup government of Michel Temer (MDB) and a part of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. He initiated the privatization of the company.
Afterwards, he became president of Vibra Energia, a private company that has an interest in the privatization of Eletrobrás. He left the presidency of the company in mid-July of this year and, according to the newspaper State of São Pauloits return to the state-owned company was already being stitched together by Eletrobrás shareholders.
Eletrobras was privatized in a share offering that totaled R$ 33.7 billion (far below its real value), while the Union’s share dropped to below 35%, which meant the loss of control of the company.
