With several changes, Cruzeiro is scheduled to face Tombense; Look

photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s lineup for the game with Tombense With changes in all sectors, Cruzeiro is scheduled for the game against Tombense, this Saturday (6/8), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B.

In defense, Eduardo Brock returns to the starting lineup. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension. Brock play alongside Z Ivaldo and Lucas Oliveira.

On the right side, Pezzolano will not have Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury in his left thigh, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot. The two players have already started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.

Thus, a midfielder must play on the right side: Machado or Neto Moura. The sector still has Chay and Daniel Jr, news from Pezzolano. the attack of cruise have Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor. The goalscorer Edu stay on the bench.

CRUZEIRO x TOMBENSE

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Bidu, Neto Moura, Machado, Chay, Daniel Jr., Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor.

technician: Paul Pezzolano.

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte

Date and time: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7pm

Reason: 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

referee: Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: José Cludio Rocha Filho (Fifa/SP)