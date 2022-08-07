Withdraw once a year from the FGTS: learn how to join NOW

Withdraw once a year from the FGTS: learn how to join NOW

Workers with an account linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can join a new modality of the fund that authorizes annual withdrawals and in the month of birth. It is about FGTS birthday withdrawal, whose value will depend on the account balance. Find out how to join below!

About the birthday loot

The birthday withdrawal is a modality that authorizes the partial withdrawal of the FGTS accumulated by the worker every year and in the month of his birthday. Cash withdrawal can be done via FGTS appInternet Banking or in person at bank branches.

Launched in April 2020, this form of FGTS redemption has already been used by more than 21 million workers, totaling BRL 31 billion in the economy. All those with a linked account and a balance with the fund can join the system. It can be either active (current job) or inactive (old job).

Even though it is optional, the decision to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal must be informed to Caixa. Just access the FGTS app for the change. The bank will then migrate the withdrawal-termination (in case of dismissal without just cause) to a new modality. Once the exchange is concluded, the worker is then entitled to withdraw funds from the fund.

What is the deadline to withdraw the birthday FGTS?

Once released, the birthday withdrawal money is available for withdrawal for up to 3 months. If it is not withdrawn within this period, a new opportunity is not available until the following year.

Check out the FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

How much does the birthday loot pay workers?

O birthday loot value is not exact, as it varies according to the percentage of the worker’s account.

For example, if the person has an amount of R$ 500 in the account, 50% of this will be released for withdrawal. Larger amounts bring smaller percentages, with the possibility of an additional installment.

See here the FGTS 2022 value table:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

