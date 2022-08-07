Withdraw once a year from the FGTS: learn how to join NOW

Workers with an account linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can join a new modality of the fund that authorizes annual withdrawals and in the month of birth. It is about FGTS birthday withdrawal, whose value will depend on the account balance. Find out how to join below!

About the birthday loot

The birthday withdrawal is a modality that authorizes the partial withdrawal of the FGTS accumulated by the worker every year and in the month of his birthday. Cash withdrawal can be done via FGTS appInternet Banking or in person at bank branches.

Launched in April 2020, this form of FGTS redemption has already been used by more than 21 million workers, totaling BRL 31 billion in the economy. All those with a linked account and a balance with the fund can join the system. It can be either active (current job) or inactive (old job).

Even though it is optional, the decision to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal must be informed to Caixa. Just access the FGTS app for the change. The bank will then migrate the withdrawal-termination (in case of dismissal without just cause) to a new modality. Once the exchange is concluded, the worker is then entitled to withdraw funds from the fund.

What is the deadline to withdraw the birthday FGTS?

Once released, the birthday withdrawal money is available for withdrawal for up to 3 months. If it is not withdrawn within this period, a new opportunity is not available until the following year.

Check out the FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar:

birthday month Start of withdrawal end of loot January January 3rd March 31 February 1st of february april 29 March March 2 may 31st April april 1st June 30 May may 2nd July 29 June 1st of june August, 31 July 1st of july September 30th August august 1st October 31st September 1st of september 30th of November October october 3 December 30th November November 1st January 31, 2023 December december 1st February 28, 2023

How much does the birthday loot pay workers?

O birthday loot value is not exact, as it varies according to the percentage of the worker’s account.

For example, if the person has an amount of R$ 500 in the account, 50% of this will be released for withdrawal. Larger amounts bring smaller percentages, with the possibility of an additional installment.

See here the FGTS 2022 value table: