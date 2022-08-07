Without sales confirmation, Saveiro 4 doors was not born

While Fiat knew what the market was asking for, VW still had no idea what to expect from a light pickup with a double cabin and four doors, so, to fight the Fiat Strada, Saveiro kept the two doors.

Volkswagen’s commercial area needed confirmation of the sales volume to approve the development and production of a four-door Saveiro.

In the design area, it was already known that a four-door pickup “was a necessity to fight our competitors”, as Luiz Alberto Veiga confides in his profile on social networks.

Veiga and his team wanted a four-door Saveiro, however, VW decided not to take the risk without knowing if it would have a volume guarantee for the product, since it would have to make a high investment for such a version.

Thus, the former Volkswagen designer and his team had to work on a common Sloop, moving only from the B column to the back.

Even so, Veiga says that the work at Saveiro to create the double cab, so the project under development, allows exploring various styles of bodywork.

However, he reveals that to have the essence of the brand, it is best to have a balanced look, without exaggerations that increase costs.

In the end, as we already know, the Saveiro with double cabin was more harmonious than the Fiat Strada of the same time, which clearly showed a much simpler adaptation of the increase in cabin.

Still in production, Saveiro saw the second generation of Strada take off in sales when it decided to focus more on the common consumer, who just wants a leisure vehicle with a bucket instead of a trunk.

Obviously, Design Center Anchieta – now without Veiga – must now be working on a 4-door Sloop, but for now, it is not yet known how it will look, if the modified PQ24 base will finally leave the scene for an MQB.

