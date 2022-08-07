zicou? Neto surprises and nails the champion of the Brasileirão and Libertadores

The presenter also said that the final of America will be between two Brazilians

Presenter of the program ‘Donos da Bola’, Neto didn’t stay on the fence and nailed who will be the champions of Libertadores and Brasileirão this year. The presenter also said that this season’s Libertadores grand final will be played between two Brazilians.

In the biggest club competition in South American football, Neto believes that the final will be played between Flamengo and Palmeiras, re-editing the final of last season, won by the giants from São Paulo, with goals from Veiga and Deyverson.

However, this time, Neto believes that Flamengo, which is going through a great phase with Dorival Jr, will be the great champions of Libertadores. The good phase that Fla is going through, which even won the first game, 2-0, against Corinthians, away, makes Neto believe that the giant from Rio will have his ‘rechance’ with alviverde.

Neto pins the Brazilian champion

Leaving Palmeiras aside, Neto stated that the Corinthians, by Vitor Pereira, will be the Brazilian champion, thus winning his eighth national title. In the league, Timão is currently the runner-up in the competition, 4 points behind Palmeiras.

Flamengo, Palmeiras and Corinthians enter the field this weekend. Fla, away from home, takes São Paulo. The leader, Palmeiras, at home, receives Goias, and Timão duels with Avai.