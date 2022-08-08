1 in 4 Brazilians cannot pay all their bills for the month, says CNI | Economy

Inflation, unemployment, falling incomes, rising interest rates, tight budgets – and late bills. In Brazil, still in crisis, one in four Brazilians cannot pay all their bills for the month according to a survey released this Monday (8) by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

The situation is a little better for 44% of Brazilians, who claim that they can pay all the bills – but that there is nothing left. In this scenario, 7 out of 10 Brazilians cannot save money.

The difficulty in paying the bills comes even with the almost generalized reduction in expenses. Six out of ten Brazilians say they have reduced their leisure expenses, and 58% have stopped buying products for personal use, such as clothes and shoes.

For other groups, the economy was more critical: 25% said they had reduced or stopped buying medicine, and 19% had stopped paying for health insurance.

The survey also showed that 16% even sold assets to pay off debts, and 14% failed to pay or delayed paying the rent or the property payment.

Despite this, the CNI survey shows that the population expects to reach the end of the year with a little more slack in finances. Of the total number of respondents, 56% believe that, by December, they will be in a better or much better personal economic situation.

“At least, we are facing a scenario of recovery of the labor market, with a reduction in unemployment and an increase in the income of the population – which gives us a perspective of overcoming, albeit gradually, this series of difficulties that families are facing” , says in a note the president of the entity, Robson Braga de Andrade.