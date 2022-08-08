21 great deals on tickets, packages and resorts for you to take advantage of today!

Sunday full of opportunities for you to secure your next vacation! For those who have flexibility, the highlight is the flexible flights to Lisbon or Orlando, which are at excellent prices! But it also has flights to Miami, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Aracaju, João Pessoa, Recife, Maceió, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Foz do Iguaçu, Curitiba or Florianópolis. In conventional tickets, we have the United States 2 in 1, Miami, Buenos Aires, Peru 2 in 1, Los Angeles or San Francisco.
There are also packages for Fernando de Noronha, João Pessoa, Foz do Iguaçu, and promotional rates at hotels in the interior of São Paulo. And finally, with the dollar a little lower, it’s an excellent time to open your international account and earn US$ 10. Check it out:
Flexible Flights
PORTUGAL – Flexible flights to Lisbon from R$1,299 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
ORLANDO – Flexible flights from just R$1,199 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
MIAMI – Flexible flights to Miami from just R$1,887 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
EUROPE – Flexible flights to Frankfurt or Amsterdam from R$2,271 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
FRANCE – Flexible flights to Paris from R$2,259 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
UK – Flexible flights to London from just R$2,239 from Rio de Janeiro and more cities – See here
NORTH EAST – Flexible flights to Aracaju or João Pessoa from R$ 189 round trip – See here
NORTHEAST 2 – Flexible flights to Recife or Maceió from just R$ 189 round trip, with taxes – See here
BRASILIA OR BH – Flexible flights to Brasília or Belo Horizonte from R$ 189, round trip with fees – See here
FALLS – Flexible flights to Foz do Iguaçu from R$ 189 round trip – See here
SOUTH OF BRAZIL – Flexible flights to Curitiba or Florianópolis from R$ 189 round trip – See here
Airline tickets
UNITED STATES 2 in 1 – Visit two destinations with tickets from R$2,877 from São Paulo or Rio – See here
MIAMI – Selection of flights to Miami from R$ 3,010 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
ARGENTINA – Airfare to Buenos Aires from R$ 1,212 departing from several cities – See here
TURKEY 2 in 1 – Airfares to Lima plus Cusco on the same trip from R$2,336 – See here
CALIFORNIA – Flights to San Francisco or Los Angeles from R$ 3,514 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
hotels and packages
FERNANDO DE NORONHA – Packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 1,430 per person departing from 25 cities – See here
JOÃO PESSOA – Travel package with flights plus accommodation from R$1,476 per person, including breakfast!
PACKAGES FOR FOZ – Flights plus accommodation from R$ 346 per person – See here
INTERIOR OF SÃO PAULO – Rates from R$ 490 with breakfast or All-Inclusive and courtesy for children – See here
international account
OPPORTUNITY – Dollar dropped! Get $10 Bonus When Opening Nomad Digital Account and Remittance Discount – See Here