5 features to keep an eye out for

For many, there is nothing worse than being next to an unfaithful person. Someone who enters a relationship, makes a commitment of honesty and affection, but decides to break that trust to be able to spend a few moments with another is part of the scum of society.

See also: Top 5 common characteristics that define an unfaithful person

This type of person is not seen with good eyes by the vast majority, because what many think is: if he betrayed someone who trusts him so much, what else is this individual capable of doing with others?

This is an extremely fair thought, which is why we are always staying away from unfaithful and untrustworthy people. The main problem is that it is not easy to find out whether or not someone can be unfaithful. And then?

Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to discuss. In fact, we will do better. We are going to raise five personality traits of an unfaithful person so that you can detect the first signs and keep your distance from them.

Extremely present oratory

People who tend to be unfaithful love to use communication as their main weapon. Like this? Now, it is through speech that they lie and manipulate, so it is common for traitors to be very extroverted people.

The unfaithful tends to exaggerate when talking, so pay attention! It often happens that he ends up being impolite or even insensitive in the middle of an interaction.

coldness

And speaking of insensitivity and rudeness, we need to remember that this type of person also tends to be very cold with others. Not publicly, as she wants to come across as nice, but you’ll see in the details.

Every now and then you can see her treat someone super badly when no one else is looking. As if that were not enough, he will not hesitate to go over the other, if he finds it necessary and beneficial for her.

compulsive lying

And more than just telling a little lie, people who have a tendency to cheat are compulsive liars. You know that guy who acts like believe in the lie itself? Precisely!

They tend to be the heroines or great victims of the stories they tell, in order to get a better image of themselves impressed on society.

Manipulation

We have already said that this type of person is manipulative, but we have to be more specific about it, as this is a powerful weapon for them.

They will try to change the narrative of absolutely everything that surrounds them, always seeking to advantage of the situation. If it is more comfortable to be the victim they will be the victims, if it is more advantageous to be a hero, they will be the heroes.

calculators

And the calculators? Ah, the phrase “cold and calculating” goes far beyond the joke that the internet created about this profile, because there are people who will really plan every step taken, every word said and everything in a very apathetic way.

In other words, these individuals do not stitch without a knot. Whenever they make a decision that may seem strange, you can imagine that there is a good reason for it, so you should be careful.