6 herbs that improve sleep







Teas for Insomnia / Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

You teas for insomnia can play a key role in the quality of life of people who suffer from the problem. After all, the condition interferes with the quantity and quality of sleep. Something that, if it persists for a considerable period, including difficulty falling asleep or waking up early, becomes very dangerous for the well-being and health of the organism.

Sleep is one of the most basic human needs and any change in its natural course can cause health problems, as it plays an important role in restoring brain energy, physical and mental health, culminating in a feeling of well-being during the day. Therefore, teas for insomnia can help a lot. But in chronic cases, medical treatment is indispensable.

According to nutritionist Adriana Stavro, some studies have shown that getting enough sleep reduces the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and obesity. The disorder of sleep structure, even in a single week, exposes people to the risk of diseases, especially hypertension, endocrine disorders, especially diabetes, and immune problems.

Continuing abnormal sleep (chronic insomnia) leads to cognitive and behavioral disturbances, reduced creative thinking, reduced learning, memory deficits, difficulty making decisions, and reduced social interaction. According to the expert, the most common causes of insomnia include pain, medication use, stress, anxiety and depression.

Remember, good sleep starts with good practices and daily living habits. Avoiding coffee, some types of teas (black, green) and chocolate as they contain caffeine after 2 pm, as well as alcohol at night, as the disadvantages include going to the bathroom and interruptions in the deeper stages of sleep, is important.

However, for some, this is not enough. For that reason, if you need a little extra help, consider some therapeutic herbs to help improve sleep quality. See the teas for insomnia that Adriana separated:

teas for insomnia

Chamomile

It is a mild herb that has been widely used to treat problems including insomnia, depression, stress and anxiety. It is rich in apigenin, a chemical compound with a tranquilizing effect as it binds to the Gaba receptors in the brain. You can use it in a few ways:

• Dried chamomile flowers to make infused tea

• Tea bags prepared and sold

• Essential oil

• Dye

Valerian

It has been used as a natural treatment to help improve sleep, promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Valerian root contains several compounds that include valerenic acid, isovaleric acid, and the antioxidants hesperidin and linarin, which appear to have sedative and sleep-stimulating properties.

These actives have also received attention for their interaction with gamma-aminobutyric acid (Gaba), a chemical messenger that helps regulate nerve impulses in the brain.

passionflower

Known as Passiflora Incarnata, it is a herbal sedative used to treat anxiety and a popular aid in sleep disorders. Studies suggest that tea works by increasing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain.

brag

An amino acid that reduces activity in the central nervous system. This results in relaxation, improves mood and sleep, decreases anxiety, depression and stress.

Lavender

Few people know that they can drink lavender tea for a more relaxing nighttime routine with a beneficial effect on insomnia and depression. You can use lavender in the following ways:

Put a few drops of essential oil in a diffuser in your bedroom, massage essential oil into your forehead, hands and around your nose or put a few drops of essential oil on your pillow. Use dried lavender to make tea.

Lemongrass

Also known as Melissa officinalis, it is a member of the mint family and has a slightly sweet, citrusy scent. The most common forms of the herb are tea and essential oil. Historically, it has been used as an antiviral and antibacterial drug, and to relieve symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, improve mood, cognitive function and sleep quality.

Preparation of teas for insomnia

• 1 tablespoon of the chosen herb (5g on average) or a tea bag

• 1 cup (250ml) of hot water

Heat the water until small bubbles form (ideally, do not boil). Add the herb, close the mug and wait 10 minutes. Strain or remove the bag from the water. Drink then. Dosage: drink one cup (250ml) at night, 30 minutes before bedtime.

Source: Adriana Stavro, nutritionist at Centro Universitário São Camilo.