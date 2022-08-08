Diabetes is a serious disease that affects thousands of people around the planet and precisely for this serious reason, it is considered a worldwide problem.

More generally, it can be found in two different types, being type 1, which is autoimmune and occurs due to the progressive destruction of the body’s cells that produce insulin.

In addition to type 2, which is the most common and is largely responsible for about 90% of cases of the disease. In this case, unlike the previous one, it is multifactorial, that is, it can be caused by the most different factors, both genetic and even behavioral.

According to a survey by the International Diabetes Federation, almost 17 million Brazilians are diagnosed with the condition.

Taking into account the world scenario, the numbers are even higher. In 2021 alone, the same survey pointed to an increase of 74 million records around the world. Of these, 537 million are adults only.

Thinking about the importance of diagnosis and consequent treatment, we have selected some signs that can be an alert for you to seek an endocrinologist.

6 silent signs that may indicate you have diabetes

1. Frequent urge to urinate

Often, the frequent urge to go to the bathroom ends up being confused with a simple urinary infection. However, this could be an indication that you have diabetes.

This is due to the greater activity exerted by the kidneys in an attempt to eliminate sugar from the body, causing the individual to feel a greater need to urinate.

2. Constant thirst

Constant thirst can have the most diverse reasons and one of them is that the body may be trying to indicate diabetes.

Basically, the feeling of thirst is explained by the lack of insulin, which ends up requiring twice the effort needed to eliminate the greater amount of glucose produced in the blood and the consequent high amounts of sugar.

3. fatigue

Of course, diabetes is not the only reason for frequent tiredness, however, this feeling can be one of the signs of the disease.

In this case, discouragement is caused by the inadequate distribution of glucose in the cells of the body, which ends up causing a lack of energy.

4. Bad breath

Bad breath is one of the silent signs that can indicate that the patient has diabetes.

In the case of diabetics, the odor is considered slightly sour and somewhat sweet due to the breakdown of body fats to be used as a source of energy.

5. Blurred vision

Blurred vision is not always an indication that you need prescription glasses, in some cases, the reason can go further.

Greater difficulty seeing clearly is a common sign of diabetes, happening when blood glucose is higher in the blood and returning to normal after control.

6. Frequent hunger

In addition to the frequent feeling of thirst, constant hunger is another sign of this dreaded disease.

This crazy desire to eat happens because with the lack or low amount of insulin, the sugar ends up not being stored in the cell, which makes the body understand that it hasn’t eaten.

Warning: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6noticias and stay on top of all the news!