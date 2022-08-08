8-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car while crossing the track in a rally

In Portugal, on Madeira Island, the 63rd edition of the Madeira Wine Rally took place, the largest automobile event in the region. During the competition, an 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a car.

The tragedy was even recorded by local stations that were broadcasting the race. The unnamed child was hit by the speeding car as he crossed the street to meet his sister and another older child.

The witnesses present at the scene said that the children crossed imagining that the last car of the competition had already passed. Subsequently, the girl was rescued by paramedics at the scene and taken to Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in the island’s capital, but she died soon after.

