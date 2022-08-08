A note from Abel Ferreira went viral, a tribute from the Flu to Jô Soares and a goal by a 17-year-old boy | football

Palmeiras continues to “swim with strokes” in the Brazilian Championship. By beating Goiás 3-0 at Allianz Parque, even with a mixed formation, the team opened six points for the vice-leader Corinthians and reached the fifth consecutive victory in the competition. And what would be the secret to this performance?

Well, that answer only the cast and coach Abel Ferreira can tell. But the coach stoked this curiosity even more by sending a note to the players during the match.

This and other remarkable facts of the 21st round, such as Fluminense’s tribute to the genius Jô Soares, a fan of the club who died on Friday, and a list of goals are present in another went viral. Even because, if it fell into the networks, it’s no longer a secret.

1 of 3 Mayke reads Abel Ferreira’s note during Palmeiras x Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Mayke reads Abel Ferreira’s note during Palmeiras x Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Even using a mixed team, with an eye on the return match of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Atlético-MG, Palmeiras had no difficulty beating Goiás by 3 to 0. A result that started with a great goal from the right-back Mayke , chosen the best in the field.

At 18 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Mayke do Palmeiras against Goiás

“The side ‘Craque do Jogo’ is not very normal, right?”, comments Mayke, after receiving the award

To complete, Raphael Veiga, who again converted a penalty after three wrong attempts, and Atuesta gave final numbers to the clashes. And with the victory already assured, coach Abel Ferreira used a curious strategy to guide his defensive system in the final minutes. At the base of the ticket.

Abel circulates a note with tactical instructions among the Palmeiras squad

Find out what the Palmeiras coach asked for in the ticket

But not everything was so beautiful… 🙃

Victory, goal, leadership… Everything was beautiful for the Palmeiras fan at Allianz Parque. Perhaps with the exception of a bid by players from both teams in the 33rd minute of the first half. One loses and wins of those typical of a good old rachão. “root” moment.

Who also had something to complain about was forward Wesley, who could have left the score even more elastic against Goiás, but lost two goals in a row when the score was still 0-0.

And then he had to put up with the bugle of some fans. Remember Abel’s note?

Tribute to a tricolor genius 👏👏👏

On Friday, Brazil lost the presenter, comedian, actor and writer Jô Soares, who died at the age of 84. Also passionate about football, Jô was a declared fan of Fluminense. And the club made a point of honoring him before the match against Cuiabá, at Maracanã, with the team entering the field with the comedian’s name on the players’ shirts.

2 of 3 Fluminense players entered the field with a tribute to Jô Soares — Photo: Disclosure Fluminense players entered the field with a tribute to Jô Soares – Photo: Disclosure

And while the image of the illustrious fan appeared on the Maracanã screen, with the words “A kiss from the Flo”, in allusion to the famous slogan “A kiss from the fat”, the fans also bowed by shouting “Ah, it’s Jô Soares”. Much deserved.

Jô Soares is honored by Fluminense players and the stands shout: “Ah, it’s Jô Soares!”

On the field, Fluminense also did well and won 1-0, with a goal from top scorer Cano, in the first minute of the match. His 30th in the season and 13th in the Brazilian Championship, the competition’s top scorer.

Undefeated for ten rounds, Tricolor is in third place. Such a good phase that even coach Fernando Diniz showed quality with the ball at his feet. Or not?

And he’s only 17…

Athletico is also in a good phase in the Brasileirão, which, in turn, beat Atlético-MG 3-2, in the middle of Mineirão. Result that took Hurricane to the G-4 and imposed to Galo its third consecutive defeat in the competition.

And if the Uruguayan Canobbio was Athletico’s hero when he scored the winning goal in the 50th minute of the second half, the boy Vitor Roque, just 17 years old, was the highlight of the match, scoring two goals. The first one, a goal.

At 41 sec of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Vitor Roque of Athletico-PR against Atlético-MG

Gabigol scored. And provocation too

Before facing each other again in Libertadores, Flamengo and Corinthians played on Saturday, away from home, and had different results. At Morumbi, even playing with a reserve team, reinforced by some holders in the second half, Rubro-negro beat São Paulo 2-0 and reached the fifth consecutive victory in the Brazilian.

The goal that decreed the score was scored by Gabigol, in the 49th minute of the second half. And shirt nine celebrated in a curious way. For some, a provocation to São Paulo Reinaldo. Draw your conclusions.

At 49 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Gabi do Flamengo against São Paulo

Corinthians, who also used an alternative team, was only in the 1-1 draw with Avaí, in Florianópolis and saw the difference to Palmeiras increase on Sunday. The match had a long stoppage due to flags lit by the Corinthians fans.

Who also had an important result, but at the bottom of the classification, was Fortaleza, which at Arena Castelão beat Internacional by 3 to 0. Result that was obtained even with Tricolor do Pici playing with one player less since the 29 minutes of the first half, when striker Romarinho was sent off for a complaint with referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães.

In lip reading it is easy to understand what the player said…

And to finish, a nice gesture 🥰

Last Wednesday, a story moved the country. The boy Miguel, only 11 years old, called 190 to ask the Military Police (PM) for help because the family was starving.

After being hugged by a chain of solidarity, the boy, along with his family, had a moment of joy on Saturday night when he was invited to watch Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Tombense, in Série B. 😘