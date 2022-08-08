Abel even cites Klopp to praise Rony and values ​​Palmeiras’ “short” squad | palm trees

Palmeiras have a squad with only 25 players at their disposal, but this is not a problem for Abel Ferreira, who says he prefers a “shorter” group.

After the 3-0 victory over Goiás at Allianz Parque, which made Verdão open six points ahead in the leadership of the Brazilian, the coach praised his athletes several times. And he even used Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to value them.

The German was mentioned when Abel responded about the importance of Rony’s comeback, who came on in the second half after recovering from a left thigh injury. The coach hinted that shirt 10 is just not Liverpool’s target, as he was not analyzed by the club.

– Klopp hasn’t seen Ron yet, because when he does… he can play in all three positions. This gives me the certainty and confidence of having a shorter, leaner cast. If I need him as a center forward or winger, we have Ron. It gives flexibility. It’s my job to look at the cast and choose the ones that give us the most flexibility, and Ron gives us that – he evaluated.

The versatility cited by Abel was the reason why Verdão did not go to the market in search of a winger after the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto. In the coach’s assessment, with the arrival of Merentiel and López, Rony can fill the gap at the end.

The argument was the same when Jailson was injured, and it was decided to bet on Gabriel Menino as a replacement for Danilo and Zé Rafael.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is, with fewer players, to use most of them, including base athletes. And this is where the recovery process of players like Atuesta and Rafael Navarro goes.

– I have three great players in the middle. Danilo, Zé Rafael and Veiga. It’s not easy to take away these players’ space. I told Navarro, Veiga, Rony. When I arrived, there was a moment when they criticized Navarro and told me: “they did worse with Rony”. And he turned around, so calm down. And the Atuesta is the same thing. They are good players, but the internal competition is very strong. We don’t hire for six months, it’s for three years – justified Abel.

– The fact that the squad is short says that we will give everyone the opportunity to play and give the base an opportunity. For everyone to enjoy, even at the risk of injury with so much competition. But sometimes the injury provides a chance, as it was with Vanderlan. So with the short cast, everyone plays and shows how much they want to play on our team. And we have happy players because in every game the opportunity can appear.

