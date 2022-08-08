Actor and wife – parents of two – found dead in US alley – Monet

+



Florind Belliu and his wife Ornela Shehi (Photo: reproduction)

Actor and aspiring filmmaker Florind Belliu and wife Ornela Shehi were found dead in the alley behind their building in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. Parents of two, the couple would have thrown themselves from the sixth floor of the building through a window, leaving the entire neighborhood community moved, as well as the artistic class of their native country. The tragedy happened on Belliu’s birthday.

Cameras captured the moment Ornela, 28, fell from the building’s sixth-floor window and, seconds later, Florind, 35, ended up having the same fate. Police said the circumstances of the deaths were unclear.

Florind Belliu, wife Ornela Shehi and two children (Photo: reproduction)

Belliu graduated from the University of the Arts in Tirana, Albania, and acted in TV and theater before moving to the US, EuroNews Albania reported. Two years ago, he was working on two books and a movie script that he hoped to present to Netflix, according to the report. Law enforcement sources said he may have recently worked as a taxi driver to help with household expenses.

On social media, actor friends of Florind mourned his death, which is being treated as a suicide. “You broke my heart my dear friend,” wrote actor Cela Irgen in Albanian. “Why bro, why bro… did you choose this path? Why didn’t you think a little about your family, your mother and your sisters? You made us so sad that there is no explanation!” lamented fellow Albanian artist Andi Llabuti.

Albanian actor Florind Belliu (Photo: reproduction)

Sources told the New York Post there were no reports of domestic violence related to the couple, who moved into the building with their two children about four months ago. Neighbors told the vehicle that the two were a “quiet couple” who “kept on their own” and were often seen walking – but also that Belliu had been seen visibly angry on Friday. “I saw them always buying things for the house, like every day together, with two kids together, we didn’t recognize there was something wrong,” said Shadie Perkaj, the building’s caretaker’s wife.