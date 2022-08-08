Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after serious car accident | world and science



Firefighters rescued Anne after an hour of work – Reproduction

Firefighters rescued Anne after an hour of workreproduction

Published 08/07/2022 13:12

Actress Anne Heche, 53, is in stable condition after suffering a serious car accident on Friday, 05. The information was confirmed through a note from the victim’s family. Heche was driving a blue mini cooper when she crashed her car at high speed into a house in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. According to the American news channel CNN, she was rescued and rescued in critical condition.

“Anne’s condition is currently stable. The family asks for her thoughts and prayers. We ask that her privacy be respected at this difficult time. Thank you,” the statement reads.