Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after serious car accident | world and science

Published 08/07/2022 13:12


Published 08/07/2022 13:12

Actress Anne Heche, 53, is in stable condition after suffering a serious car accident on Friday, 05. The information was confirmed through a note from the victim’s family. Heche was driving a blue mini cooper when she crashed her car at high speed into a house in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. According to the American news channel CNN, she was rescued and rescued in critical condition.

“Anne’s condition is currently stable. The family asks for her thoughts and prayers. We ask that her privacy be respected at this difficult time. Thank you,” the statement reads.

TMZ reported that, according to witnesses, Anne crashed her car twice. The first collision was against the garage of an apartment complex. Locals say they tried to get the actress out of the vehicle, but she backed out and left at high speed, this time crashing into a house.

The vehicle hit a house and caught fire, the flames reached the residence and the car had to be towed. Heche suffered multiple burns on her body. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took crews more than an hour to “access, confine and fully extinguish the flames within the heavily damaged structure.”

