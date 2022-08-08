After beating Mirassol, Burse praises Dalton’s match and assesses suspension of Vitória’s goalkeeper | victory

Vitória beat Mirassol 2-1 in a match valid for the 18th round of Serie C and is closer than ever in the G-8. In a night inspired by goalkeeper Dalton, the goals of Rubro-Negro were scored by Tréllez and Rafinha.

At the press conference after this Sunday’s game, coach João Burse praised the goalkeeper’s match and evaluated the athlete’s suspension for the last round of the first phase. Dalton received the third yellow after delaying the restart of the game.

– These are situations that we will score during the week. We have athletes here with a high level to replace. Congratulations to him who played a great game and we are taking this victory home.

João Burse, Vitória coach — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória

Asked about the motivation to defeat the leader, Burse praised the work of President Fábio Mota and congratulated the effort of everyone who contributed.

– I think the whole context, from the effort that Fábio Mota has made. We came two days earlier. We brought in 23 players, so the club is making every effort so that we can have all the players available. Good, positive energy, game-changing options like we did today with the five-line.

Finally, the coach called the crowd to push the team against Brasil de Pelotas, in the last round of the first phase.

– We will once again fill Barradão to go in search of classification inside our stadium, with the support of our fans, which is very important. Let’s continue to dedicate ourselves to give that joy to them.

Vitória returns to the field next Saturday, when the last round of the first phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship takes place. In Barradão, Rubro-Negro receives a visit from Brasil de Pelotas, in a match scheduled to start at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Check out other excerpts from João Burse’s press conference:

Gabriel Honorio’s departure

– It was a time when they were growing a lot around the edges. Honorio already did extreme, but he was wearing himself out a lot. He asked to leave. We put João Pedro to close the middle more.