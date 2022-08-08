After being caught with her ex-boyfriend, Jesuíta Barbosa would be living an open relationship with a photographer and met an affair on a dating app

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on After being caught with her ex-boyfriend, Jesuíta Barbosa would be living an open relationship with a photographer and met an affair on a dating app 0 Views

The two were spotted on a beach, in a romantic mood

Photos: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Jesuíta Barbosa and Cícero Ibero
Success as Jove in the remake of wetlandfrom Globo, Jesuit Barbosa was recently spotted with a new affair on the beach. However, information that he returned to his relationship with photographer Fábio Audi also circulated on the internet. In this way, the love life of the actor came back to the fore.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, Jesuíta would be living an open relationship with Fábio Audi, with whom he has been for more than seven years. The two broke up their relationship quickly last year. According to the portal, Jove’s interpreter has also been in an affair with Cícero Ibeiro since the end of April.

The global actor would have met the new affair on a dating app aimed at the gay public. The two would have hooked up frequently since then. Last Friday (5), Jesuíta and Cícero Ibeiro were photographed together, on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, kissing. In July, Barbosa and Fábio were caught in a bar in São Paulo.

According to Extra, which heard a source close to the actor, Fábio Audi and Jesuíta Barbosa are in an open relationship, being able to be with other people. “They have a strong bond, from a long time, but they are free. Jesuit can be with other people, just like him.”said.

