After coming out to Brazil, Thiaguinho confirms a new relationship

Thiaguinho appeared alongside a global star and the relationship was exposed to the public

the personal life of Thiaguinho is without a doubt one of the subjects that most arouses the public’s attention, because the singer has already been married to Fernanda Souzabut the union came to an end in 2019. Months after becoming single, the artist began to get involved with Carol Peixinhodigital influencer and former BBB.

The two were in a relationship for a long time and although they were commented on by the media, they did not confirm any relationship. The couple only confirmed that they had been together for a short time and in a recent edition of “Domingão” on Globo, Thiaguinho came out and confirmed that he is dating Carol Peixinhoshe even recorded a video that was shown on the program, where she praised her companion.

Since then, the two have not left the media and each step of the singer has been closely followed by netizens, who were surprised to see him in a recent photo embraced with the actress. Erika Januza. In the click shared on the profile of the famous, she and the artist appeared smiling backstage at a show, and in the caption confirmed a new friendship relationship he created with the musician by meeting him in person.

“I’ve been to countless shows, but it always feels like the first time. Of energy, joy, emotion, renewal, the beautiful light that is a show apart! Congratulations @thbarbosa and team for 20 years of work, struggles and lots of love involved! In addition to a showzão, there was a meeting of Pretinhas. Look at the second photo!”, wrote the actress. In the comments, Thiaguinho responded to Erika’s affection: “Always a joy to have you at the shows, Érika! Always appear! Super thank you!!! Always welcome!”, said the beloved of Carol Peixinho.

