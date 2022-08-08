After defeat, Inter fans criticize Mano Menezes: ‘Outdated’

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on After defeat, Inter fans criticize Mano Menezes: ‘Outdated’ 1 Views

Playing with one more player since the 29th minute of the first half, Internacional did not get a positive result against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. On Sunday night (7), Leão do Pici defeated Colorado by 3×0, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

On social media, as was to be expected, fans of the gaucho club criticized the team’s performance and, especially, coach Mano Menezes. The name of the coach was among the main topics on twitter. Some more exalted Colorados even asked for the commander’s resignation.

Check out some reactions:











Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Dixon Grows in Nashville Chaos, Wins and Burns Championship – Indy News

McLAREN IS THE BIG VILLAIN OF THE INDY AND FORMULA 1 DRIVING MARKET Scott Dixon …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved